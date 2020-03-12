Manitoba Reports First Presumptive Case of COVID-19











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the patient is a woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg area, who recently travelled through the Philippines. The woman is in isolation at home and remains in stable condition.

Friesen also says, beginning today, Winnipeg will open two screening centres allowing for people to receive testing in a dedicated space.

Individuals in Winnipeg directed by Health Links–Info Sante to be tested for COVID-19 will be asked to visit Access Winnipeg West (at 280 Booth Dr.) and Access Fort Garry (135 Plaza Dr.).

Screening will be available at these locations from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays and until 4 p.m. on weekends. Those who require screening after hours will still be directed to urgent care sites and emergency departments. In addition to screening, these centres remain open for regularly scheduled clinic activities.

Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says the province was prepared to rapidly respond.

He says the amount of testing has significantly increased and international travellers are encouraged to self monitor and get tested.

Roussin says it’s time for people in Manitoba to begin social-distancing strategies — such as not shaking hands and avoiding crowded events — to limit chances of being exposed.

The Manitoba government announced earlier this week that it’s spending about $35 million on personal protective supplies such as gloves, face masks and hand sanitizer for patients and health-care workers.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease a pandemic on Thursday.