Fourth Presumptive Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has confirmed its fourth case of presumptive positive COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Health officials say the patient is a Winnipeg man in his 40s who was recently exposed to the virus through recent travel to South Korea, the Philippines and Japan.
In total, there has been one confirmed COVID-19 case in Manitoba and three presumptive positive cases.
On Friday, the province also announced the suspension of classes in K-12 schools for three weeks, effective March 23.
Public health officials continue to recommend social distancing measures for all Manitobans, including:
• cancelling or postponing any large-scale events with more than 250 attendees;
• minimizing prolonged (more than 10 minutes), close (less than two metres) contact between individuals in public;
• avoiding greetings that involve touching such as handshakes;
• disinfecting frequently used surfaces;
• following public health advice related to self-monitoring and self-isolation if you have travelled or have been exposed to someone ill with the virus; and
• avoiding all non-essential travel, as well as crowded places and events.
