Manitoba Urges Big Events Be Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s chief public health officer has recommended all events with more than 250 people be postponed to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We know this is a significant change, but we all have a role to limit the impact of this virus on ourselves and communities,” Dr. Brent Roussin said Friday.

Manitoba is dealing with three presumptive cases of COVID-19, which all appear to be travel-related. One has been confirmed through the national laboratory and Roussin said the other two are expected to be confirmed as well.

“This is not unexpected,” Roussin said. “The system had been preparing for many weeks to identify and isolate and follow up on these first initial cases.”

People over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems should take extra precautions, he said. People should frequently wash their hands, avoid handshakes and stay at home if they are sick and experiencing symptoms.

The Manitoba New Democrats are the latest to be impacted, announcing Friday that the party is postponing its annual convention.

The convention was to be held the weekend of April 18, and was to include a leadership review for Wab Kinew.

No new date has been set, and NDP provincial secretary Tim Johnson said the party will follow the advice of public health professionals.

The Manitoba Liberals have their annual meeting and a leadership review set for early May, and so far, it is still on.

A slew of other events, such as the 2020 Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon, local sporting leagues and competitions have also been cancelled or postponed.