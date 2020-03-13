Kiefer Sutherland, The Trews to Play Red River Ex













WINNIPEG — The main stage at this summer’s Red River Ex will be rocking with nine days of non-stop music.

Concerts are free with the price of gate admission and will open with Manitoba Music Day on Saturday, June 13.

Music fans can look forward to performances from Seanster & the Monsters, Ingrid D Johnson & the Funky Fresh Crew, Panicland, Don Amero and Olivia Lunny.

The Trews perform Sunday, June 14, while Madeline Merlo with special guest JJ Shiplett takes the stage Monday, June 15.

Other main stage acts this year include Kiefer Sutherland, The Travellin’ Band (A Tribute to CCR), Jade Eagleson with special guest Eric Ethridge, Aaron Goodvin with special guest Chris Buck Band, Delaney Jane and Tyler Shaw. The Starbound Youth Talent Show finals will take place Sunday, Juen 21 at 7 p.m.

The Red River Ex runs June 12-21. Advance gate tickets are $12.50 (regular $15). Wristbands (purchased in advance) are $40 (regular $50) and provide visitors with unlimited midway rides, plus gate admission. Kids six and under are free.

Advance tickets are now available online at RedRiverEx.com and will be available at Giant Tiger, Safeway, Sobeys and Circle K by mid-May.