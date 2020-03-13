Two New Screening Sites in Winnipeg for COVID-19











19 Shares

WINNIPEG — The province is opening two screening sites Friday to test for the coronavirus (COVID-19), adding to the two existing testing sites opened on Thursday.

Mount Carmel Clinic at 886 Main Street and Access Transcona at 845 Regent Avenue West will begin testing patients at noon.

Access Winnipeg West at 280 Booth Drive and Access Fort Garry at 135 Plaza Drive began testing on Thursday, following the announcement of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Two additional cases were later announced.

Testing at these sites will be available Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who require screening, assessment and/or testing after hours will still be directed to urgent care sites and emergency departments.

People experiencing symptoms are encouraged to call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257. Staffing levels at the hotline have more than doubled and a dedicated COVID-19 option is now available when calling.

Health officials on Friday recommended the cancellation or postponement of any large-scale events with more than 250 attendees. They also reiterated the importance of social-distancing and avoiding contact with anyone within two metres for longer than 10 minutes while in public.

More to come…