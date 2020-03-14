Winnipeg Closing Rec Centres, Pools and Libraries in Wake of COVID-19













The City of Winnipeg will close all city-owned and operated recreation centres, pools, and libraries beginning Monday, March 16 in the wake of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The city is also postponing the 2020 Spring/Summer Leisure Guide registration until further notice, as well as rescheduling council and committee meetings for earlier next week.

“Remain calm,” Mayor Brian Bowman reassured the public during a Saturday news conference.

“There is no need to engage in panic-purchasing. You don’t need that much toilet paper. You don’t need to rush out and purchase items in the way we are seeing in some retail stores.”

There are currently four laboratory-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Bowman reiterated that the pandemic response is a rapidly-evolving situation and the city is taking its lead from Manitoba Health.

“I just wanted to remind Winnipegers to do what we do very best and that’s care for each other. Be compassionate… show some empathy.”

Enhanced Winnipeg Transit cleaning

The city will also begin an enhanced cleaning program immediately aboard Winnipeg Transit buses.

“We anticipate this program will ramp up quickly, as new equipment is being acquired to help sanitize buses,” the city said in a release.

“Transit staff will begin carrying out additional cleaning procedures, sanitizing high-touch points on bus interiors using ES65H, a disinfectant it has in supply.”

The city is also in the process of installing advertisements in buses to advise riders of proper handwashing procedures.

Further updates on the city’s response to COVID-19 can be found at Winnipeg.ca/covid-19.