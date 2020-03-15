Crash Kills 16-Year-Old Boy Near Plum Coulee













A 16-year-old boy was killed early Sunday and two other people were injured when a vehicle lost control and struck a hydro pole approximately three kilometres south of Plum Coulee.

The collision happened at around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Provincial Road 306 and Municipal Road 12N.

RCMP say the driver, a 16-year-old boy from Schanzenfeld, was heading westbound on Road 12N when the vehicle lost control, entered the ditch, and collided with a hydro pole.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased on scene.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a 17-year-old boy was treated and released. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Carman RCMP continue to investigate.