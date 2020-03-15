Three New Presumptive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Manitoba











151 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The patients are a man in his 70s and two women in their 70s and 50s. That brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to seven, including four of which have been laboratory-confirmed.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says it’s believed the woman in her 70s was exposed to the virus through travel. Investigations are ongoing to confirm how the other two cases originated.

Health officials are again recommending all Manitobans, including health-care providers, cancel or postpone any non-essential international travel.

Anyone returning to Canada internally should self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after returning to the country.

New COVID-19 testing sites for northern Manitoba

A new dedicated testing site will open Monday in Thompson, Manitoba, while additional sites will open in northern Manitoba in the coming days.

Winnipeg’s four dedicated testing sites for COVID-19 have seen 900 patients in the past three days, including 268 on Saturday. These sites are not walk-in clinics and should only be visited once advised by Health Links-Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 to be referred for testing at these sites.

More than 1,000 calls were received by Health-Links on Saturday. Staffing numbers continue to be increased and technical enhancements are being worked on including an online self-assessment tool that will help Manitobans identify whether they need to be tested for the virus. It is anticipated this tool will be available in the next few days.

Watch the latest update from the province:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.