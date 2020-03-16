Home » News » RCMP Recover 11 Stolen Snowmobiles in Dauphin

March 16, 2020 3:24 PM | News


Dauphin RCMP recovered 11 stolen snowmobiles and other off-road vehicles on March 13, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

RCMP in Dauphin have recovered several off-road vehicles after a string of thefts in the area over the last two months.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on March 11 involving a pickup truck with a snowmobile in the back. Police determined the snowmobile was stolen and arrested the 17-year-old Dauphin boy driving the truck.

Through an investigation by the RCMP’s newly-formed CREST unit, a search warrant was executed at a home in the RM of Grandview on March 13. Police recovered 11 stolen snowmobiles, two stolen ATV’s, unsafely stored firearms and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Jordy Clyde Robertson, 21, faces theft, firearm and drug-related charges.

A 22-year-old Roblin man was arrested and later released with conditions to appear in Dauphin court on May 26.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate and further arrests are pending.


