Kenora Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in the Whiteshell

A two-vehicle crashed Sunday night in Whiteshell Provincial Park has claimed the life of a Kenora man.
Falcon Beach RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 1 near Barren Lake at around 11:30 p.m.
Police say a red pickup truck was travelling west when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a black pickup truck heading east.
The driver of the black pickup truck, a 29-year-old man from Kenora, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the red pickup truck, a 37-year-old Kenora man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Icy roads are believed to have been a factor in the collision.
Neither truck was carrying passengers at the time.
RCMP continue to investigate.