Kenora Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in the Whiteshell













A two-vehicle crashed Sunday night in Whiteshell Provincial Park has claimed the life of a Kenora man.

Falcon Beach RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 1 near Barren Lake at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a red pickup truck was travelling west when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a black pickup truck heading east.

The driver of the black pickup truck, a 29-year-old man from Kenora, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the red pickup truck, a 37-year-old Kenora man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Icy roads are believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Neither truck was carrying passengers at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate.