Winnipeg’s Downtown Businesses Ask Customers to Shop Local

“Many downtown stores and restaurants are independent or family-owned, and a drop in business poses a real threat to their livelihood,” said Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Kate Fenske.

“During this time of adjustment, we encourage Winnipeggers to continue supporting downtown businesses and other local retailers, while following all Manitoba Public Health guidelines. Shopping local matters more than ever.”

Fenske says during a time of continued uncertainty, Winnipeggers can turn to local retailers as their first choice for needed supplies, shop and order online or via phone, order takeout or delivery from downtown restaurants, and purchase gift cards to spend later.

“Downtown businesses are already facing the prospect of a major drop in income as office workers are encouraged to work from home,” Fenske added.

“It’s time city council show support for downtown businesses by reducing the hourly parking rate and committing to a city parking strategy before the end of the year.”