Winnipeg Shopping Malls Reducing Hours Amid COVID-19 Outbreak













WINNIPEG — Several shopping malls in the city will temporarily begin operating with reduced hours beginning today in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Kildonan Place, Grant Park and CF Polo Park will be reducing their hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Garden City Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre have cancelled all of its events in March.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said officials are continuing to recommend social distancing in public places to help slow the transmission of COVID-19.