Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on College Avenue













Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was shot in the 500 block of College Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim was a man in his 20s and was found at a multi-unit residence at around 3 p.m.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but was pronounced deceased.

This investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).