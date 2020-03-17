Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are reporting seven new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and presumptive positive cases to 15.

Eight of the reported cases have already been laboratory-confirmed.

• case nine – a man in his 60s from a community in the Southern Health Region;

• case 10 – a woman in her 60s from a community in the Southern Health Region;

• case 11 is a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg;

• case 12 is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg;

• case 13 is a woman in her 40s from Winnipeg;

• case 14 is a man in his 30s from Winnipeg; and

• case 15 is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg.

Public health investigations have begun and further information regarding travel is pending.

As of March 16, 2,280 tests have been completed for COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Earlier on Tuesday, the province announced daycare centres would be closing at the end-of-day on Friday, March 20, while all six casinos in the province would close by midnight tonight. Classed in Manitoba schools are suspended for three weeks starting March 23.

An eighth dedicated testing site for COVID-19 will open Wednesday in Brandon. It will be located in the Nurses Residence Gymnasium at the Brandon Regional Health Centre and operate seven days per week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are four testing sites in Winnipeg, as well as in Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas. More locations throughout the province are expected to open throughout the week.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.