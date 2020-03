Premier Brian Pallister to Provide Update on COVID-19











WINNIPEG — Premier Brian Pallister will provide an update to Manitobans on COVID-19 (coronavirus) measures during an 11:15 a.m. news conference.

Manitoba health officials will join Pallister to provide their usual daily update on the virus.

As of Monday, there are eight confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

You can watch the news conference in the embedded player above.