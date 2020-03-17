Manitoba Closing Daycare Centres, Casinos Due to COVID-19











WINNIPEG — Manitoba is suspending services at licensed child-care centres and closing all six casinos in the province amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Child-care centres will cease operation at the end-of-day Friday, March 20, while casinos will close at midnight tonight.

The province is asking parents with children in such care centres to make alternate arrangements as soon as possible, even though centres will remain open for the remainder of the week.

Home-based child-care providers will continue to operate.

As of Monday, there are eight confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. No new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday.

Public health officials are recommending the immediate suspension of visitors in long-term care facilities across Manitoba. Exceptions for compassionate reasons or end of life will be made on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of individual facility managers.

Officials are also recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 people, such as was announced by the federal government.

Online self-assessment tool launches

Shared Health has launched its new online assessment tool to help Manitobans determine whether they need to call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 to possibly get a referral or to self-isolate. The tool provides interactive advice to users concerned about whether they have contracted COVID-19.

New testing sites open in the north

Two new dedicated testing sites for COVID-19 opened Tuesday in Manitoba’s north. They are located in:

Flin Flon — Channing Auditorium in the Flin Flon Community Hall, 2 North Avenue

The Pas — Guy Hall, 28 First St. West

Both sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

A testing site in Thompson opened on Monday, while four others are operating in Winnipeg.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.

Watch the province’s latest news conference below: