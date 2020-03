Manitoba RCMP Ask Public to Stay Away from Detachments













Manitoba RCMP are asking the public to avoid visiting detachments unless it’s an urgent matter.

Mounties are taking precautions in the wake of COVID-19 (coronavirus) at its 80 detachments across Manitoba.

RCMP say if you have a non-urgent matter or general question/inquiry for an officer, please call your local detachment.

Fingerprints needed for background checks have been postponed until further notice.

For emergencies, police say to call 911 or your local emergency number.