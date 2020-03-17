Treherne Man Charged After 36 Firearms Seized by RCMP













A 28-year-old Treherne man is facing numerous charges after Manitoba RCMP seized multiple firearms from a residence on March 12.

Mounties conducted a traffic stop as part of an ongoing investigation and located a loaded .22 calibre pistol in the vehicle’s middle console.

The driver was arrested without incident and the investigation continued.

Police obtained a search warrant for a rural property south of Treherne later that day and seized 36 firearms, including four of which were restricted.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, faces 15 separate charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.