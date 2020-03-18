City of Winnipeg Reducing Non-Essential Services Due to COVID-19











The City of Winnipeg is suspending non-essential in-home appointments and further reducing non-essential city services amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Animal Services

Effective immediately, Animal Services will only be responding to emergency and stray animal calls. Residents can report emergencies or stray animals by contacting 311.

Assessment & Taxation and By-Law Enforcement Services

Effective Thursday, March 19, the Assessment & Taxation Department and By-Law Enforcement Services will be suspending all interior residential and commercial property inspections, as the majority of this work can be completed through alternative means such as through photos or via phone.

City Clerk’s

Effective Wednesday, March 18, the City of Winnipeg Archives, located at 50 Myrtle St., will be closing to the public. Archives services can still be accessed online.

Effective Saturday, March 21, City Hall wedding ceremonies are suspended until further notice. Residents will still be able to obtain wedding licenses from the City Clerk’s Department on the main floor of the Susan A. Thompson Building at 510 Main St.

Water and Waste

Effective Thursday, March 19, the City will be suspending water meter inspections, removals and replacements, and on-site meter reading by City staff. Customers are reminded that they are responsible for providing regular meter readings to avoid estimated bills. Water meter readings can be provided via phone (204) 986-4445 or online at myutilitybill.winnipeg.ca.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS)

Effective Wednesday, March 18, residents can no longer obtain open fire or fireworks permits in-person at the WFPS Headquarters. Permits and Licensed Service Persons applications and renewals can be obtained by calling the WFPS Fire Prevention Branch at (204) 986-8200.

Effective immediately, WFPS station tours and in-classroom presentations have been cancelled until further notice. No tours or presentations can be booked at this time.

Due to the cancellation of the April Children’s Hospital Book Market, WFPS locations will no longer be collecting book donations.

Winnipeg Transit

Effective Thursday, March 19, Winnipeg Transit will be suspending in-office and community assessments of individuals who require those services to determine their eligibility, or to re-register, for Winnipeg TransitPlus.

The city is reminding residents they can still make payments for certain city services online or through 311.