Manitoba Reports Two New Presumptive Cases of COVID-19

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials have reported two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the province’s total lab-confirmed positive and presumptive positive cases to 17.

The two latest cases are a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg and a man in his 70s from Winnipeg. Both cases appear to be related to travel.

The province on Wednesday opened the first drive-thru community testing site for COVID-19 in Selkirk. The new site will see patients referred to the site drive up to be screened by health-care workers. If necessary, they will be registered, tested and given advice on what to do while awaiting results without leaving their vehicle. The Selkirk testing site is located at 622 Superior Avenue and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is the ninth dedicated testing site to open in Manitoba in the past week. There are four sites in Winnipeg, as well as locations in Brandon, Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas.

Testing sites are by referral only and are not walk-in clinics. Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 before arriving at a testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.