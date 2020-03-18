Discover the Grand Prize Homes in the St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery













The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of the St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery.

This year’s Mega Million Choices Lottery offers exactly that – mega prizes worth millions, and tons of choices! That includes 7 Grand Prize options for this year’s biggest winner, with home packages worth up to $1.5 million – and four Winnipeg home packages from the province’s finest home builders: Signature, Irwin, and Gino’s Homes.

There’s also a 2-for-1 Grand Prize – a home in Brandon and a Clear Lake cottage, both by JandG Homes. Or there’s a Vancouver Island oceanview home Grand Prize, at SookePoint. Or there’s the $1.2 million cash option!

Keep scrolling to see the Winnipeg-area homes for 2020:

440 CHERRYWOOD ROAD, WINNIPEG

Win a stunning 2,487 sq. ft. 2-storey Signature Home to be built in the wonderful Winnipeg community of Bridgwater Trails (at 440 Cherrywood Road, Winnipeg). Live among paths, parks, and lakes, with local shopping and a short drive to downtown! Signature Homes has been building beautiful homes in Winnipeg for 50 years – with a matchless reputation for quality, superior workmanship, and attention to detail. (Valued at $780,000)

96 CREEMANS CRESCENT, WINNIPEG

This latest 2-storey design in beautiful RidgeWood West is Gino’s brand-new showhome! Located at 96 Creemans Crescent, Winnipeg. The spacious 24-foot double garage is welcoming after a long day at work. Catch up on your family’s day while preparing your favourite meals in the gourmet kitchen with an island and quartz countertops, or save the conversation for your spacious dining room. Keep cozy in the den with the 2-sided fireplace or curl up on your backyard deck. Retreat in your master bedroom for a soak in the tub before bed! (Valued at $665,000)

8 SAGE BUSH LANE, WINNIPEG

This luxurious Irwin Homes creation is located in one of Winnipeg’s nicest new developments – The Trails of West St. Paul! Located at 8 Sage Bush Lane. This 2,289 sq. ft. 2-storey boasts 4 bedrooms and a loft space upstairs. The master bedroom includes a luxurious walk-in closet and ensuite, and the main floor an open-floor plan with beautiful views of the backyard and creek from the great room, dining and kitchen space, and a finished basement. Quality furnishings include quartz countertops, maple kitchen cabinets, and a natural gas fireplace. The backyard deck is perfect for enjoying relaxing summer evenings and entertaining friends and family! (Valued at $605,000)

651 BRIDGE LAKE DRIVE, WINNIPEG

If you could imagine what your next house would be, it might look a lot like Gino’s latest lakefront home! Located at 651 Bridge lake Drive, Winnipeg. This contemporary home has been built with families in mind. The main floor includes an open gourmet kitchen, dining space, and massive double volume great room for the entire family to enjoy! Entertain in the lower level with direct access to the landscaped backyard facing the Park and the Lake, or grab some “down time” at the 2 nd floor coffee bar or on one of two decks. (Valued at $875,000)

It’s easy to get your Mega Million Choices Lottery tickets! Order online at stbmegamillionchoices.ca – or phone 1 (855) 256-7203. But, hurry! Tickets are selling fast, and the Absolute Final Deadline to order is Midnight, this Thursday (March 19, 2020). There’s so much to win – and there’s something to suit everyone’s lifestyle!