Arrests Made in Flin Flon Home Invasion













Manitoba RCMP have arrested three people in connection to a home invasion in Flin Flon on Tuesday.

Police say two men and a woman broke into a home on Hapnot Street just after 3 a.m. wielding a gun and a hockey stick.

The suspects left with a television and drove away in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police searched the area and located the vehicle. At around 5:50 a.m., one of the suspects was arrested walking on the same street as the home invasion.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a home on Ross Street and later arrested the two remaining suspects. They also seized a BB gun, an airsoft gun and a large sum of Canadian currency.

Charges are pending against a 37-year-old woman and 19-year-old man from Flin Flon, as well as a 21-year-old man from Sherridon.

All three remain in custody.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate.