Manitoba’s Parks Reservation Service Opening as Scheduled













WINNIPEG — Summer might still be a few months away and despite the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Manitoba’s Parks Reservation Service will open as planned next week.

Starting Monday, March 23 at 7 a.m., Manitobans can make reservations for cabins, yurts, group use areas and Birds Hill campground. Reservations will be only taken online and by phone this year, with no in-person bookings to practice safe social distancing.

Reservations for Winnipeg Beach and all campsites in the Whiteshell Provincial Park open which includes Betula Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, West Hawk Lake and White Lake campgrounds will open Monday, April 6 at 7 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT



Visit MBteach.org

Reservations open for all remaining provincial park campgrounds will open on Wednesday, April 8 at 7 a.m.

To make your booking, visit prspub.gov.mb.ca or call (204) 948-3333 (in Winnipeg) and 1-888-482-2267 for all other areas of the province.

Users should log in to their account before the launch dates to confirm account information and to review reservation and camping policies.

“In light of recommendations about social distancing and limiting public gatherings, Manitoba Conservation and Climate has cancelled all planned interpreter-led events in Manitoba parks and has closed interpretive centres until further notice. Parks remain open for day use at this time,” the province said in a release.

“As long as people are healthy and able to do so, they can explore trails in provincial parks on their own or in small groups, while using good social distancing practices.”