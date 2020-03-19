Suspicious Man Offers Kids a Ride Near Steinbach School











Steinbach RCMP are investigating after a suspicious man allegedly pulled up to children and asked them to get into his vehicle.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Reimer Avenue near Woodlawn School between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

RCMP say a black pickup truck pulled up next to three children who were walking. They immediately ran home.

The driver is described as a man between 30-50 years of age, with a scruffy beard and wearing a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at (204) 326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.