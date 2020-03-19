Winnipeg Taxi Driver Dies After Assault on Burrows Avenue











A Winnipeg taxi driver has died following an assault early Thursday in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue.

Police say they responded to a Duffy’s cab in distress that had stopped in the roadway just before 5:30 a.m. The driver had been seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital in critical condition, later succumbing to his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

The death is Winnipeg’s eighth homicide of the year.