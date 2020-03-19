Winnipeg Transit Buses Taped Off Amid COVID-19 Exposure Fears: Union











Several Winnipeg Transit buses have been quarantined and closed off due to potential exposure to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 says it’s believed there are at least four buses that are currently quarantined.

A bus driver who exhibited flu-like symptoms is no longer at work. The buses in question will be disinfected before they are returned to service.

Photos provided by the union show one bus with its door taped shut and another with a handwritten sign with “COVID-19” on it.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said as long as passengers weren’t within close contact of the bus driver, they aren’t at risk of contracting COVID-19. Roussin recommends social distancing of no less than two metres for less than 10 minutes at a time.

The driver is awaiting a test for the virus.