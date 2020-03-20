Man Charged in ‘Unprovoked’ Fatal Stabbing of Winnipeg Taxi Driver











3 Shares

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in what they say was an unprovoked attack that killed a taxi driver on Thursday.

The Duffy’s cab was spotted with its emergency signal activated in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

Police say a passenger called for a cab and then stabbed the driver when it arrived. He then fled the scene.

The driver, identified as Balvir Toor, 44, of Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

At around 9:15 p.m., officers took a suspect into custody at a home in the King Edward neighbourhood.

Okoth Obeing, 20, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of failing to comply with the condition of release order.

He remains in custody.