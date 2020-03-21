Take a Virtual Tour of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights













WINNIPEG — With the Canadian Museum for Human Rights closed until further notice amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, visitors can now virtually tour some of the exhibits.

The first of several virtual tours was filmed this week, giving those at home a peek inside.

The 25-minute video follows a museum guide through two new galleries on the museum’s second level — Indigenous Perspectives and Canadian Journeys.

“You’ll see the 360-degree “basket” theatre adorned with 13 Spirit Panels inspired by the visions of Indigenous youth, an 800-year-old moccasin print and the glowing alabaster rampways,” CMHR said in a release.

“You’ll join the guide on the “Lights of Inclusion” floor projection, then hear about Canadian human rights defender Viola Desmond at the exhibit devoted to her story.”

New installments featuring the museum’s other areas will be added in the days and weeks ahead.

Visit HumanRights.ca.