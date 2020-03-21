Home » News » Manitoba Confirms 18th Case of COVID-19

Manitoba Confirms 18th Case of COVID-19

March 21, 2020 11:33 AM | News


WINNIPEG — One new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been reported in Manitoba, bringing the total lab-confirmed positive and presumptive positive cases in the province to 18.

Case 18 is a woman in her 50s who lives in Winnipeg. It’s believed the case is related to travel.

As officials work to confirm the origin of travel-related cases, information on specific flights will be updated on the province’s website.

Public health orders remain in effect.

They include:

• limit public gatherings to less than 50 people including places of worship, family events, weddings and funerals;
• require retailers to ensure separation of two metres between patrons in their facility;
• limit hospitality premises such as restaurants or theatres to 50 people, or 50 per cent of capacity (whichever is less); and
• immediate closure of bingo and gaming centres, as well as wellness centres such as gyms and fitness centres.


Tags: Coronavirus | Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

