Manitoba COVID-19 Cases Rise to 20

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials have reported a new probable positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province, bringing the total lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 20.

The newest case, believed to be linked to travel, is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg.

The latest testing site in the province opened Saturday in Winnipeg at the Manitoba Public Insurance Bison Drive service centre at 15 Barnes Street. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily by appointment only.

Anyone concerned about their exposure to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

An online screening tool is also available. If needed, it directs those who may require a conversation with a health-care professional to Health Links — Info Santé. People who want to self-screen can call 1-877-308-9038.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.