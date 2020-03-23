Visit Assiniboine Park Zoo Online During COVID-19 Closure













WINNIPEG — Assiniboine Park Conservancy is utilizing social media to stay engaged with the community while everyone maintains social distancing amid COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The conservancy closed the zoo and all other park facilities and attractions to the public on March 18.

Beginning today, the public can watch Creature Features live on Facebook every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. CT. Viewers will be introduced to different animals at the zoo and animal care professionals will share information about animal care, enrichment, veterinary care, adaptations, and conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT



Visit MBteach.org

“Through social media, we can safely bring people closer at a time when we need to be physically apart,” said Laura Cabak, manager, communications and public relations.

“We want to bring entertainment, education, and joy to our friends and fans here in Winnipeg, Manitoba and around the world during these challenging times.”

The schedule for the upcoming two weeks is as follows:

Monday, March 23: Animal Enrichment with Meerkats

Wednesday, March 25: Veterinary Care with Harbour Seals

Friday, March 27: Positive Reinforcement Training with Amur Tigers

Monday, March 30: Tropical Adaptations with Tropical Birds

Wednesday, April 1: Caring for Creatures with our Ambassador Animals

Friday, April 3: Conservation and Research with Polar Bears

Additional content will be produced and shared throughout the week on Facebook and Instagram.