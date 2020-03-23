Goldeyes Sign Third Baseman Eric Wood













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed third baseman Eric Wood for the 2020 season.

Wood hit .247 with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 78 games played for the Triple-A International League’s Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) last season.

The Toronto native played a key role in Canada’s international success at both the Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru (silver medal finish) and the Premier12 Olympic Qualifier in Seoul, South Korea.

Wood joins returning Goldeyes’ infielder Wes Darvill and new catcher Dustin Houle to give Winnipeg three members of the Canadian National Team on its roster.

Additionally, the Goldeyes have officially signed left-handed pitcher Jose Jose to a contract.

The 2020 American Association season remains scheduled to begin on May 19 as league officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.