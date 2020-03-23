Manitoba Launches Online Tool to Connect Citizens in Time of Need











WINNIPEG — A new online tool has been launched to help connect Manitobans with each other in a time of need during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

HelpNextDoorMB.ca is a partnership between the province and North Forge Technology Exchange, allowing Manitobans to offer help or seek help, such as the need for groceries, medication, snow-clearing and other necessities.

“This new online tool captures the spirit of our province, where Manitobans in communities across our province can always be counted on to step up to assist others who need help, especially in times of need,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

Pallister said the service will be particularly helpful to the elderly, disabled and those at high risk of contracting COVID-19 during the current global pandemic.

“There are a lot of amazing people out there creating volunteer platforms, but we wanted to ensure that security and safety are embedded to protect our citizens,” said Joelle Foster, CEO, North Forge Technology Exchange.

“As such, we turned to our community of innovators and we are so pleased that software development partners like Permission Click and ID Fusion Software stepped up to collaborate with us and have built this tool in record time.”

Additional future uses could include the call for sandbag volunteers later this spring, should the need arise, Pallister noted.

