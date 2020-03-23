Officials Recommend No Travel Outside Manitoba; One New COVID-19 Case Reported











WINNIPEG — One additional probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been reported in Manitoba, while another case initially identified as probable has been ruled out.

The newest case is a man in his 50s who lives in Winnipeg. As of Monday, Manitoba’s total cases remain at 20. There are now a total of 14 confirmed cases and six probable.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, says anyone who returns from travel, either international or domestic, should self-isolate for 14 days.

Officials also announced home-care workers will be screening clients over the phone before entering homes to identify if there’s potential exposure to COVID-19 in the household.

Lanetta Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, said more than 4,300 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Manitoba.

Siragusa says Health Links received nearly 2,400 calls on Sunday with an average wait time of 33 minutes — down significantly in recent days.

Blood donations have increased in the province in the past week, but O negative donors are still needed. You can donate blood by booking an appointment online.

The one person who was previously hospitalized in Manitoba due to COVID-19 has since been discharged.

The province now has 11 testing sites for COVID-19.

— With files from The Canadian Press