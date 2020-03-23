Winnipeg Comedy Festival Rescheduled to August













The Winnipeg Comedy Festival has pushed back amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and rescheduled its festival for August 23-29.

“We had a great festival lined up for the end of April, but now’s the time for the community to come together by remaining apart,” says artistic director Dean Jenkinson.

“It’s our hope we can physically come together to laugh in a few months.”

Gala tapings for CBC will take place August 24-26 at Club Regent Event Centre. Hit CBC Radio show “The Debaters” will stage a live taping at a date and location to be confirmed. A revised schedule of other festival events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Festival organizers say the talent roster is expected to remain intact, with as few changes as possible.

Those seeking information about exchanging or refunding existing tickets can contact tickets@winnipegcomedyfestival.com.