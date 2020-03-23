Winnipeg Harvest Needs Urgent Help as Food Bank Use Spikes











Winnipeg Harvest is in urgent need of cash donations as the need for food has spiked amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Weekday meals have ended for hungry kids as schools and daycares closed on Monday, creating an increasing need for Winnipeg Harvest, which serves 70,000 people in a normal month, including 25,000 kids.

“Coping with this pandemic is the greatest challenge we have ever faced,” said CEO Keren Taylor-Hughes. “We need to come together as a community and get through this upheaval.”

Winnipeg Harvest is no longer serving clients directly from its warehouse location and will be pre-packaging large food hampers for delivery. Anyone who needs food is urged to contact the food assistance call centre to register for a food hamper at (204) 982-3660.

Cash is king

Manitobans wishing to make a monetary donation to provide food to those in need can do by visiting WinnipegHarvest.org, calling (204) 982-3581 or sending an e-transfer to donations@winnipegharvest.org.

Cash donations will allow Winnipeg Harvest to supply food hampers:

$25 will buy 10 lbs. of food for a child or at-risk adult.

$60 will buy one large hamper for a family of four.

$250 will feed 4 families, one large hamper each.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and who will donate in the future,” added Taylor-Hughes. “These are unprecedented times, but together we can feed our neighbours and harvest the benefits.”

Winnipeg Harvest is also looking for younger, health volunteers for its warehouse operation. Those who can help are asked to complete a volunteer application.