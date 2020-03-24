Bowman Launches COVID-19 Business Task Force











6 Shares

WINNIPEG — Mayor Brian Bowman is establishing a COVID-19 Business Task Force to tackle economic impacts being felt in the business community by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowman’s task force includes insight from business leaders, as well as Economic Development Winnipeg, who will all meet via teleconference.

“As we continue to navigate increasingly unprecedented times, the effects of COVID-19 are placing extreme challenges on our local business community,” said Bowman.

“I’m very concerned with the effect this is having on our businesses and that’s why I’ve created the mayor’s COVID-19 Business Task Force.”

Leaders of small, medium and large-sized businesses have joined the task force, as well as Councillor John Orlikow, chair of the standing policy committee on innovation and economic development and Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

“In my time at Economic Development Winnipeg, I have been focused on solutions that create economic growth in our city but COVID-19 has created a much different problem to solve and we face tough challenges,” said Spiring.

“But, even now, Winnipeg businesses are looking at ways to change their business models to meet our rapidly changing reality and we want to be here to help. I’m happy to add my voice to this collaborative effort toward finding COVID-19 related solutions for business and helping to position our community for growth on the other side.”

The first teleconference was held Tuesday and included the possible implementation plan to defer property tax and business taxes. Bowman says future ideas will also be raised with provincial and federal governments.