Manitoba Freezing Rent Increases, Postponing Non-Urgent Eviction Hearings

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is putting a temporary freeze on rent increases and postponing non-urgent eviction hearings amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“Taking these steps will help reduce financial uncertainty and worry for Manitobans who face challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Manitobans who have been laid off, are working less or are in self-isolation shouldn’t also have to worry about making rent payments and keeping a roof over their heads.”

The rent freeze increase takes effect on April 1 or later, while eviction hearings will be postponed until May 31.

Effective today, all scheduled Residential Tenancies Branch and Residential Tenancies Commission hearings will be delayed to protect Manitobans from evictions during the pandemic, with certain exceptions to deal with urgent issues that involve the health and safety of tenants.