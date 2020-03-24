Man Flees from Manitoba RCMP After Handing Over Driver’s Licence













An Ontario man drove away from a traffic stop in Manitoba, but not before handing over his driver’s licence to an RCMP officer.

Police say the officer noticed a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 1 near Road 18 West the morning of March 21. A man was spotted sleeping in the backseat of the unregistered vehicle and woken up by the officer.

He handed over his driver’s licence and the officer returned to his vehicle to verify the information. The man then moved to the front seat and started the vehicle, suddenly driving off as the officer began questioning him.

Other RCMP officers in the area were alerted to the vehicle and began looking for the suspect. Numerous attempts to pull him over were made on Highway 1, but the driver evaded police and continued east.

He was eventually stopped by Ontario Provincial Police approximately 150 kilometres from the Manitoba border, near Vermillion Bay, Ontario, later in the day.

Mohamad Ibrahim, 27, of Windsor, Ontario, was brought back to Manitoba and charged with two counts of flight from police, as well as issued more than $1,900 in fines under the Highway Traffic Act.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.