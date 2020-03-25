Fourteen New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; Total Now at 35











WINNIPEG — Fourteen new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) have been reported in Manitoba, bringing the provincial total to 35. The new cases make up the largest spike in cases provincewide since the pandemic began.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, says one Winnipeg woman in her 60s is in intensive care in hospital.

The Manitoba government declared a state of emergency last week that limits gatherings to 50 people but allows most retail stores to remain open.

Those measures may be strengthened depending on what happens in the near future, Roussin has said.

The province has also suspended non-essential, routine diagnostic testing to protect health-care workers and patients.

Case information includes:

• case 23 is a woman in her 30s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 24 is a girl under the age of 10 who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 25 is a woman in her 40s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 26 is a man in his 30s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 27 is a woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 28 is a woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg and receiving treatment in intensive care in hospital,

• case 29 is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 30 is a woman in her 30s who lives in a community in the area of the Southern Health Santé Sud health region,

• case 31 is a woman in her 40s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 32 is a man in his 60s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 33 is a woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 34 is a woman in her 50s who lives in community in the area of the Southern Health Santé Sud health region,

• case 35 is a woman in her 20s who lives in Winnipeg, and

• case 36 is an individual who was tested in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

More to come…