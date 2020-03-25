Man Killed in Off-Road Accident East of Steinbach













A 53-year-old man from Marchand, Manitoba has been killed after an off-road vehicle collision on March 21.

The man and a 46-year-old female passenger, also from Marchand, were travelling in a side-by-side on Trail 19 in the Marchand area when they suddenly swerved off the trail and stopped. RCMP say conditions at the time were rough due to melting snow.

The driver suffered a serious life-threatening injury after being struck by a large branch. Other riders in their group stopped and called 911.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Steinbach RCMP, along with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, continue to investigate.