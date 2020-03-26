Manitoba Reports One New Probable Case of COVID-19; Total Now 36













WINNIPEG — Manitoba has one new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 36.

The latest case is a man in his 20s who lives in Winnipeg.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 734 tests on Wednesday, up from the day before when 352 tests were completed. As of March 25, a total of 5,606 tests have been performed.

Two new community testing sites will open on Friday in Eriksdale at the Eriksdale Wellness Centre, 35 Railway Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in Pine Falls at the École Powerview School, 33 Vincent Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The community testing site in The Pas has been relocated to the Wescana Inn at 439 Fischer Avenue and will continue to be open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are now 12 community testing sites including four drive-thru locations.

A fifth drive-thru location will soon open at the Manitoba Public Insurance service centre in Dauphin. The centre will close its doors at the of the day Thursday to be transitioned by Prairie Mountain Health. An opening date hasn’t yet been announced.

“Through cooperation and partnerships, we will all do our part to flatten the COVID-19 curve,” said MPI president and CEO Ben Graham. “Business will continue in the Parkland region, albeit a bit differently from what our customers are used to. But such efforts are for the greater good.”