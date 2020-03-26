Emergency Relief Fund to Help Manitoba Musicians Impacted by COVID-19











WINNIPEG — An emergency relief fund will help self-employed musicians in Manitoba suffering from lost income related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Manitoba Music has opened applications for artists and industry workers living in the province who are experiencing financial difficulties due to cancellations between March 12 and April 30, 2020.

The Manitoba Music board of directors has seeded the fund with $20,000. Supporters can also donate directly to the fund at manitobamusic.com/emergencyrelief.

“As we continue to experience this global crisis and grapple with the potential impacts on the music industry, we recognize the extraordinary importance of fast emergency relief,” said Sean McManus, Manitoba Music executive director.

“We understand that the demand for this fund may exceed our resources, but Manitoba Music is committed to doing what we can to support our community and really appreciate all the music champions helping us.”

Applications will be accepted online until March 31 at 11:59 PM CT. Support will be in the form of micro-grants. Additional deadlines will be announced if there are remaining funds.