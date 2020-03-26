Man’s Body Found in Garbage Bin in Luxton Area











Winnipeg police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a garbage bin in a back lane in the Luxton area.

Police were called to the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday after a homeowner came across the body.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have noticed anything suspicious in recent days to contact them. Homeowners and businesses are being asked to check their security cameras for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information can contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

The death is Winnipeg’s ninth homicide of the year.