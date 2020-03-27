CAA Offers Free Service to Manitoba Healthcare Workers, First Responders













WINNIPEG — CAA Manitoba is responding to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak by offering free roadside assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders.

“This week, we quickly started looking at how else we can make a difference during this difficult time,” said Tim Scott, president of CAA Manitoba.

“We feel a responsibility to not just help our members, but to do something good for the community.”

Frontline workers who are already CAA members and use the service, won’t have the calls counted towards their membership.

The automobile association has also reached out to several organizations, such as food banks, pharmacies, Meals on Wheels and other community service groups to volunteer its fleet of vehicles and drivers to help deliver vital supplies where they’re most urgently needed.

“Our associates are always looking for ways to make people’s days better and to keep them safe. We will continue to explore opportunities to help ease the burden of this crisis on our members and the community at large,” Scott added.

To request CAA roadside service, call *222 on your mobile device or toll-free at 1-800-222-4357.