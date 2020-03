Man Arrested in Lake Manitoba First Nation Homicide













Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide on Lake Manitoba First Nation following a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police were called to a residence at around 6:40 p.m. and found a 35-year-old woman unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Lundar RCMP continue to investigate.