Manitoba Reports First COVID-19 Death; Gatherings to Be Limited to 10











34 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported its first death related to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Friday morning, saying the death was a Winnipeg woman in her 60s who was previously admitted to hospital in intensive care earlier this week.

Roussin also revealed three new probable cases of the virus, bringing the total to 39 in the province.

Health officials are also now limiting public gatherings from 50 to 10 or fewer in any indoor or outdoor setting, effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 30.

“This includes places of worship, gatherings and family events such as weddings and funerals. This does not apply to a facility where health care or social services are provided including child-care centres and homeless shelters. Retail businesses including grocery or food stores, shopping centres, pharmacies or gas stations must ensure separation of one to two metres between patrons assembling in the business,” the province said in a release.

Public transportation facilities must also ensure that people assembling at the facility are reasonably able to maintain a separation of one to two metres.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.

More to come…