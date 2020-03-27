Manitoba Launches Online Mental Health Supports to Cope with COVID-19











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $4.5 million on a new online-based program to help citizens cope with anxiety associated with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT) program is free for all Manitobans 16 years old and over. Once a person registers, they will be paired up with a therapist who will work with them for a 12-week period.

“Pandemics bring about a high level of stress and anxiety, and the health and well-being of Manitobans continues to be our priority during this uncertain time,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Many of us are feeling concerns over whether we will get sick, the health of our families, the security of our jobs, being isolated from our loved ones and many other variables.”

The program is a partnership with the Morneau Shepell, who will utilize more than 5,000 therapists to service an unlimited number of Manitobans.

Program participants also have access to live crisis counsellors who are available 24-7 if any risk of harm or crisis is identified.

The program, which will be available for one year, will be available in English and French in the coming weeks at manitoba.ca/covid19.