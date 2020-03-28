Manitoba Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases; Total Reaches 64











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported 25 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total in the province to 64.

As of Saturday, one person was listed in critical condition in hospital. There has been one death associated with COVID-19 so far in the province.

Public health investigations are underway to determine additional details and to confirm the possible exposure of the latest cases, but all are suspected of being related to travel or a previously reported case.

As of Monday at 12:01 a.m., public gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people at any indoor or outdoor place or premises.

This includes places of worship, gatherings and family events such as weddings and funerals. This does not apply to a facility where health care or social services are provided including child-care centres and homeless shelters.

• Retail businesses including grocery or food stores, shopping centres, pharmacies or gas stations must ensure separation of one to two metres between patrons assembling in the business.

• Public transportation facilities must also ensure that people assembling at the facility are reasonably able to maintain a separation of one to two metres.

Watch Saturday’s COVID-19 media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.