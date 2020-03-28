Pride Winnipeg Postpones 2020 Festival Due to COVID-19













Organizers of Pride Winnipeg are postponing this year’s events in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Fierté Canada Pride 2020, originally scheduled for May 24-31, will now take place September 4-13.

The Human Rights Conference has been moved to September 14-16.

“From this point forward, Pride Winnipeg will be diligently working to produce our Fierté Canada Pride 2020 Festival on this new timeframe,” said Pride Winnipeg president Barry Karlenzig.

“Pride Winnipeg will keep the community and all our partners informed as this process takes place over the following weeks and months.”

A Pride flag-raising event at City Hall will take place at a date to be determined in the future.

On Friday, the City of Winnipeg cancelled on special events permits to the end of June.

Pride Winnipeg says if the pandemic continues, it would have no choice but to cancel the 2020 event entirely.